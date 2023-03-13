Iraq promises action to tackle crippling climate change

BAGHDAD -

Iraq’s prime minister promised sweeping measures to tackle climate change, which has affected millions across the country, including plans to meet a third of its electricity demands using renewable energy.

Climate change for years has compounded the woes of the troubled country. Droughts and increased water salinity have destroyed crops, animals and farms and dried up entire bodies of water.

Hospitals have faced waves of patients with respiratory illnesses caused by rampant sandstorms. Climate change has also played a role in Iraq’s ongoing struggle to combat cholera.