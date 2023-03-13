Iraq promises action to tackle crippling climate change
BAGHDAD -
Iraq’s prime minister promised sweeping measures to tackle climate change, which has affected millions across the country, including plans to meet a third of its electricity demands using renewable energy.
Climate change for years has compounded the woes of the troubled country. Droughts and increased water salinity have destroyed crops, animals and farms and dried up entire bodies of water.
Hospitals have faced waves of patients with respiratory illnesses caused by rampant sandstorms. Climate change has also played a role in Iraq’s ongoing struggle to combat cholera.
In a speech to open the two-day Iraq Climate Conference in Basra, Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani said the Iraqi government was working on a national plan to tackle climate change that consists of a series of measures it hoped to take by 2030.
The plan includes building renewable energy plants, modernising inefficient and outdated irrigation techniques, reducing carbon emissions, combating desertification and protecting the country’s biodiversity.
Afforestation initiative
Among the projects is a massive afforestation initiative, where Iraq would plant five million trees across the country.
Iraq was once dubbed "the country of 30 million palm trees", but decades of conflict and failing public policies have ravaged the national symbol as urbanisation has shrunk traditional green spaces.
Lush palm groves that once protected large cities such as Baghdad or Karbala have given way to concrete neighbourhoods.
Saudi Arabia, Iraq's wealthy neighbour, in 2021 announced a plan to plant ten billion trees on its territory within a decade, as well as to plant 40 billion additional trees in collaboration with other countries.
Iraq also hopes to provide one-third of the country’s electricity demand through renewable energy instead of fossil fuel.
Sudani said he is also hoping to organise a regional conference on climate change in Baghdad in the near future.
"I call on friendly countries and all United Nations organisations to support us in facing the effects of climate change," Sudani said.
Economic cost
Developments in neighbouring countries have compounded Iraq’s water woes.
Iraq relies on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers for nearly all of its water needs. They flow into the country from Turkey and Iran. Because those countries have constructed dams that have either blocked or diverted water, shortages have worsened in Iraq.
"The unilateral water control in the upstream countries increases the vulnerability of countries challenged by the effects of climate change," the Iraqi premier told the Basra meeting.
Climate change and its impact on Iraq’s water resources and agriculture also comes at an economic cost, destroying people’s livelihoods and making it more likely for Iraq to hike up its imports for basic staples that were once heavily-produced in the country, such as wheat.
The government once subsidised seeds, fertiliser and pesticides to soften the blow of increasing costs on wheat farmers and maintain a high level of production, but slashed them two years ago.
“More than seven million citizens have been affected in Iraq … and hundreds of thousands have been displaced because they lost their livelihoods that rely on agriculture and hunting,” said Sudani.